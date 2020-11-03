LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republicans appeared to pick up state House seats in districts in and around Jefferson County based on preliminary election results Tuesday.
Those gains came as suburban GOP incumbents held onto their seats.
Ken Fleming, a former state representative, narrowly leads his rematch with Rep. Maria Sorolis, D-Louisville, in the 48th House District by 773 votes. Fleming lost the district, which includes northeastern Jefferson County and part of Oldham County, by 1 percentage point in 2018.
That was the only Jefferson County race in which an incumbent appeared to lose.
Democrats also lost at least one seat in districts surrounding Louisville.
Republican Felicia Rabourn earned more than twice the amount of votes of her Democratic opponent, Jack Couch, to win the 47th House District by nearly 39 percentage points. She will replace retired Rep. Rick Rand, D-Bedford, to represent Henry, Trimble, Carroll and Gallatin counties in Kentucky’s House of Representatives.
Rep. Dean Schamore, D-Hardinsburg, trailed Republican Josh Calloway in the 10th House District by 469 votes as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Democrats also lost a nearby state Senate race in Franklin, Anderson, Woodford, Owen and Gallatin counties represented by Sen. Julian Carroll, a Frankfort Democrat who did not seek reelection.
Republican Adrienne Southworth topped Democrat Joe Graviss, a current state representative in Versailles, by more than 9 percentage points Tuesday.
Here’s a breakdown of local legislative results based on preliminary returns from the Kentucky Board of Elections:
- 10th House District: Republican Josh Calloway led Rep. Dean Schamore, D-Hardinsburg, by 3.2 points
- 21st House District: Rep. Bart Rowland, R-Tompkinsville, led Democrat John Pennington by 61.4 points
- 24th House District: Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, led Democrat Terry Mills by 31.9 points
- 29th House District: Rep. Kevin Brather, R-Louisville, led Democrat Suzanne Kugler by 12.3 points
- 32nd House District: Rep. Tina Bojanowski, D-Louisville, led Republican G. Hunt Rounsavall Jr. by 6.7 points
- 33rd House District: Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, led Democrat Margaret Plattner by 8.9 points
- 36th House District: Rep. Jerry Miller, R-Louisville, led Democrat Jeff Grammer by 22.1 points
- 37th House District: Rep. Jeff Donohue, D-Fairdale, led Republican Jimmy Maricle by 8 points
- 46th House District: Rep. Al Gentry, D-Louisville, led Republican Bob DeVore by 17.9 points
- 47th House District: Republican Felicia Rabourn led Democrat Jack Couch by 39.4 points
- 48th House District: Republican Ken Fleming led Rep. Maria Sorolis, D-Louisville, by 2.6 points
- 50th House District: Rep. Chad McCoy, R-Bardstown, led Democrat Kory Miller by 46.7 points
- 51st House District: Rep. John “Bam” Carney, R-Campbellsville, led Democrat Richard Steele by 57.2 points
- 53rd House District: Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, led Democrat Dustin Burley by 53.5 points
- 58th House District: Republican Jennifer Decker led Democrat Will Barnett by 33.3 points
- 7th Senate District: Republican Adrienne Southworth led Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles, by 9.6 points
