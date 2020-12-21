LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The rest areas off Interstate 71 in Oldham County are closed for the fifth time this year.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Monday that there has been a disruption in water service at the rest stops, located on both sides of I-71 near Crestwood.
The rest areas have been closed four times this year due to plumbing issues, which were fixed most recently on Dec. 3.
Transportation officials said it happened when a contractor working on the I-Move Kentucky project damaged a water pipe that services the rest areas.
The rest areas will be closed until further notice as the Louisville Water Company works to repair the damage.
