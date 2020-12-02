LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The rest areas on Interstate 71 in Oldham County are back open after being closed this past weekend.
The closure marked the fourth time the rest areas have been shut down in 2020 because of issues with the plumbing.
A spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) told WDRB News the plumbing is old, and visitors to the rest areas keep flushing items they shouldn't, which clog up the pump and causes the entire system to back up.
KYTC maintenance has fixed the issues each time.
