LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The rest areas on Interstate 71 in Oldham County are closed for at least the fourth time this year.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Sunday that the rest areas, located near Crestwood, will be closed in both directions due to plumbing issues.
The rest areas were also closed in February, May and October due to plumbing issues.
WDRB News has asked KYTC for more information about why the plumbing issues seem to be persistent, but officials have not yet responded.
In the past, the rest areas were reopened within a few days.
