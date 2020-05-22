LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The restrooms at the trail heads throughout The Parklands at of Floyd Fork reopened Friday, just ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
Park officials said they plan to reopen sections of the park over the "next several weeks" including restarting in-person park events, according to a news release.
The Boardwalk at Beckley Creek Park is also reopening to public Friday, a wooden bridge that was recently remodeled.
“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been grateful to keep our trails, lawns and natural areas open for residents to enjoy the outdoors,” said David Morgan, president of The Parklands of Floyds Fork.
All playgrounds and spraygrounds throughout the park remain closed. The Barklands dog park in Beckley Creek Park and the silo lookout at Turkey Run Park are also closed.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.