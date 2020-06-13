LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A retired Louisville Metro Police officer is making it his mission to unify a community and pave a path forward for change.
Ray Barker created his "Sir Friendly C" persona while speaking to local students as an LMPD officer in the 1990s. As Sir Friendly C, Barker used rapping to encourage students to say no to drugs and resist violence in their community.
"I knew if I went in their schools as Officer Barker they wouldn't give me the time of day," Barker said.
Sir Friendly C has retired, but Barker has become a community activist. On Saturday, he organized a peaceful rally in Jefferson Square Park to allow baby boomers and young people to get to know one another.
"I want to unify the generations," Barker said. "I want them to listen to us and, as you can see, I'm listening to them."
Speakers, both old and young, discussed current issues at the forefront of recent protests in Louisville — systemic racism and calls for police reform.
Barker wanted to use his voice Saturday to speak up for good police officers but also call out what he feels needs to change.
"I'm going to represent all the good police officers that do their job and lay their life on the line for these kids," Barker said. "Police need to get back to being the police in their community and not being afraid to have the human factor, the humanity. They may live in another neighborhood, but the folks that they police are people just like them. ... And, if you give them respect, they will give it back."
Barker believes the community can build a better future together by listening to one another.
"No matter what the problem is, love is the answer," he said. "Unifying the generations will cause a quicker and better response."
