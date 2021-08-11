LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who murdered Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Brandon Shirley has grown to $75,000.
Shirley was gunned down in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2021, as he was working a security job at a car dealership on Rockford Lane in Shively. He was off-duty at the time and in his personal vehicle, but he was in uniform.
A $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of his killer was announced last week, with the ATF and FBI each contributing $25,000.
Now the Louisville Metro Police Foundation is adding another $25,000 toward the reward, bringing it to $75,000. That money is separate from the fundraiser the foundation is doing on its Facebook page.
The fundraiser has already raised $17,000 that will be used for Shirley's grave site and monument at Cave Hill cemetery.
The public is asked to use any of the anonymous tip lines to share information about the case. The Louisville Metro Police line is 502-574-LMPD (5673). To report a tip by phone to the ATF, call 888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477). And the number for the FBI in Louisville is 502-263-6000.
Shirley's funeral is noon on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Southeast Christian Church at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
