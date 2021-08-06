LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual who murdered a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy.
The FBI and ATF in Louisville are each contributing $25,000 to help track down a gunman "or possibly gunmen" that approached Deputy Brandon Shirley and fatally shot him on Aug. 5.
Shirley, 26, was in uniform and sitting in an unmarked car working security at Rockford Lane Auto Sales on Rockford Lane when a gunman came up to the window and shot him at about 2:30 a.m. He was rushed to the hospital, but Sheriff John Aubrey said "his wounds proved to be too extensive, and he did not survive."
Anyone with information "should take no action themselves" and should contact the FBI at (502) 263-6000, ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS, or the Louisville Metro Police at (502) 574-LMPD.
The FBI said tips can also be submitted via email at tips.fbi.gov or atftips@atf.gov.
