LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hillview man who gives back to others every year is now finding himself in need of prayers as he gets ready for the battle of his life, but he's still keeping others in mind first.
Saturday, John Casey, his wife Shelia, along with friends and team members gathered for the second Ride to Ride out Cancer bike collection in Hillview.
“Bikes ain't cheap and to be able to put a smile on a kid's face at Christmas is the biggest goal of anything," John said.
People can drop off a new children’s bike or money that will then be given to pre-registered children in the Hillview area.
“This might have been something they weren't able to do for their kids but their kids are still going to get the bike under the tree from Santa Claus,” said Shelia.
Some of the bikes donated came from other children who either raised money or received a new bike as a gift – a way of paying it forward.
John has spent years organizing fundraisers for those with cancer – but this year things changed.
“Within seven days I was told I have cancer,” said John, who is battling stage four Lymphoma which is now in his bones. “Just because I am fighting what I am fighting now - my world is not going to stop. I'm not going to let it.”
Ride to Ride out Cancer is a nonprofit that strives to give back to its community through team members – and the person who helped create its mission is ready to take on another challenge, maintaining his own health.
“I'll get better. I will do it at a slower rate but we are going to continuing doing what we are doing and I'll fight my battle,” John said.
The bikes will be collected now through December 15 when they will be given away at an event at the Hillview Community Center.
Until then, John says his focus will remain where it has always been – on others.
“No matter how many bike we raise between today and the 15th, I'll be out here next year and I will be out here the year after,” John said. “It's about helping somebody else. If we can put this many smiles or more we're going to do it.”
To donate: https://cash.app/$RidetoRideoutCancer
