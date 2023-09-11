LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Greatest Show on Earth is making a high-flying comeback into the region this fall.
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus was reimagined without animals, clowns or a ringmaster. Spectators will instead watch high wire tricks, trapeze artists and bicyclists on trampolines.
There will also be unicycle riders and skateboarders doing tricks. The show features 75 performers from 18 different countries.
"Every day I come in to rehearsal, I'm amazed, I'm in awe," said Lauren Irving, a performer in the show. "I have the same feeling I felt when I was a little girl and I went to see Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Show. So I know that this going to translate well to audiences all over the country.
The tour is coming to Cincinnati in October and Indianapolis in December.
