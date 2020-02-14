LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ohio River is out of its banks and flooding some streets in downtown Louisville, and city officials say it could get worse.
Metro Public Works set up barricades and closed down the intersection of River Road and Fourth Street on Friday morning. Current predictions say the river will rise another four feet, but with flooding season, Louisville crews know the situation can change at any time. The city is keeping an eye on rising water at River Road and Third Street, which could close the ramp from Interstate 64.
The Metropolitan Sewer District says its flood protection team has been working long hours the last 10 days to keep the flooding down as much as possible. It has activated seven of its 16 flood pumping stations and could need to get one more started this weekend. Current predictions are for the Ohio River to crest late Sunday at 26.5 feet in the upper pool, which is north of the dam and includes downtown Louisville. On Friday, it was at 22.79 feet. The lower pool, which is downstream of the locks and damn, is currently at 53.56 feet. It is projected to crest at 57.5 feet on Sunday.
MSD spokesperson Sheryl Lauder says no flood gates have been put up that would block roads and sidewalks, and they don't expect to do that for this flood event. She says it's up to "Mother Nature. She's reminding us right now that we're in a river town, and we are in a flood plane, and it's flood season. So it's just unfortunate that it's really, really cold while we're in this."
These guys work hard all year long taking care of the historic boats on Louisville’s riverfront. That includes when the river has flooded and the walkway is under water. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/pOnnLkUYxM— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) February 14, 2020
Because of it being so cold, the city and businesses along the river are salting areas that have already frozen over. And of course, city officials want to remind people not to drive through any flooded water.
Water is expected to recede on Monday, and city crews are expected to start cleaning up any mud and debris left from the flooding.
