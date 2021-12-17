LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville's Development Authority Board has approved a resolution to negotiate the sale of land at River Ridge.
The River Ridge Development Authority manages the River Ridge Commerce Center, a 6,000-acre business and office park established in 1998. The resolution allows Executive Director Jerry Acy to continue to negotiate with a confidential buyer for 600-plus acres to be sold at $70,000 per acre.
The board says the potential buyer plans to build to fit the area's needs. Funds would be used to attract companies and jobs in Southern Indiana.
The board estimates it will need to invest $250 million additional dollars for future development. If the deal goes through, it would be the largest single land deal in the history of River Ridge.
River Ridge is home to more than 60 companies, including as Amazon, Bose, Collins Aerospace, Enjoy Life Foods, Medline, Optum and PharmaCord.
