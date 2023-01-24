LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A winter weather advisory issued for Louisville and southern Indiana has area road crews on alert.
The advisory is in effect late Tuesday night through noon on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Louisville Metro's Snow Team is reporting at midnight to begin spreading salt on roadways to keep them in safe driving condition overnight and into early Wednesday morning. Spokesperson Sal Melendez said brine is not being applied to the roads because rain is expected before snow movies in.
More snow is expected in southern Indiana. The National Weather Service is calling for rain transitioning to snow south of Interstate 70, with higher snow totals in Indianapolis and further north. Snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour are possible at times in northern Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said it will use nearly 1,000 trucks to treat and plow state highways, interstates and U.S. routes by early Wednesday. The department said motorists should monitor the forecast to avoid unnecessary travel during the heaviest snowfall.
For drivers traveling on Interstate 65 and Interstate 69, expect conditions to worsen when approaching central Indiana, where higher snow totals are predicted.
WDRB In the Morning will start an hour early, at 4 a.m. on Wednesday to provide the latest on road conditions.
