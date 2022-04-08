LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road construction on a portion of State Road 111 in southern Indiana is planned to begin next week.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said an 11.5-mile section of S.R. 111 in Floyd and Harrison counties will be milled and paved. There will be lane closures and flagging between Corydon Pike and S.R. 111 through July.
The $3.2 million contract was awarded to E&B Paving in February 2021, according to INDOT.
Additional road work on a project between 7 Mile Lane and Caesars Southern Indiana Casino is expected to be completed this spring.
INDOT encourages motorists to slow down and avoid distractions when driving through construction zones.
