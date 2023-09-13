LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bomb threat early Wednesday morning that shut down a suspension bridge that connects Covington, Ky. to Cincinnati was not credible.
That's according to FOX19, which reported that a threat was received in a call to 911 just before 5:30 a.m.
According to the report, the caller threatened to plant pipe bombs on the bridge, and demanded $400,000, saying "if he doesn't get it, he will kill everybody."
Authorities on both sides of the Ohio River responded and blocked the bridge in both directions. The all-clear was given around 8:45 a.m.
No arrests have been made. The FBI in Louisville is now handling the investigation.
