LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana raffled off five bottles of Pappy Van Winkle on Thursday.
The winning ticket was number 0146. The flight included one bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year, Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year, Pappy Van Winkle 15 year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year.
Julian Van Winkle, who is well-known in the bourbon industry, was on hand to select the winner, along with bourbon expert Fred Minnick.
This year, there were 1,984 tickets sold to commemorate the year 1984, when Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana first opened.
"We're also really excited for our mission at Ronald McDonald House with this raffle we will have exceeded $1 million raised via these raffles over the past four years," said Hal Hedley, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana. "It's a really exciting day for us."
All proceeds from each ticket benefit families who stay at the nonprofit when they travel to Louisville for medical care for their children.
