Bedford, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Joe Biden signed into law an infrastructure package Monday, including $65 billion for infrastructure, which could improve internet access around the country.
Some Kentucky experts say billions might not be enough to make in impact, especially in rural counties, because there's a digital disconnect for rural communities amplified by the pandemic that pushed life online.
Trimble County Judge Executive Todd Pollock said improving broadband in rural areas like his is long overdue.
"We're disadvantaged because we didn't have that infrastructure ready to go. And it is, it's so costly," he said.
It's an uphill battle to get cables of broadband laid because of the terrain and rural living tends to mean there's lots of land between homes.
"What we do have is homes that may be a mile apart. And it's very expensive to run those lines and with the hope that everybody will sign on," Pollock said.
Part of the problem is internet is a business and internet services can pick their price.
Pollock said it gets difficult to convince a company to come out when there's not a guarantee people will then pay for the internet after the broadband is laid.
"We are at the mercy of these internet service providers to have the desire to actually do the work," he said.
Kentucky will receive $100 million for broadband internet in a state where 1 in 20 households don't have internet access.
Pollock says that money won't last long with some internet companies quoting him $10 million dollars for about 1500 homes.
"It is mind-blowing," he said.
Rick Phillips, University of Kentucky's executive director for networking infrastructure, said getting rural communities up to speed is imperative to slow the divide.
"It is the the future for all of the rural communities that says how the rural communities are going to stay involved in what our country's doing," he said.
Phillips said he predicts internet in the future becoming like a utility bill, more regulated to help lower the price and increase availability.
"It's going to be a basic need that every home, every residence will need," he said
Even with the federal government stepping in to help, both Pollock and Phillips agree progress at the county level will take a while to see.
"It's not going to happen overnight," Pollock said. "This is something that probably should have been started five or 10 years ago. But Hindsight is 20/20. The need then, versus the need now, it's a completely different world."
