LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sophomore at Sacred Heart Academy received a national honor.
Amelie Beck was named to the first ever 2022 Prudential Emerging Visionaries program. Beck was awarded $5,000 and invited to the 2022 summit for her work addressing the challenges of a changing world.
Beck was named to the program after she and her cousin, Jacqueline Teague, founded "MedTechConnect," a health accessibility initiative that offers personalized training, support and simplified technology solutions for senior citizens. They created it after older residents couldn't easily access COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 because of digital hurdles.
Beck and her team have assisted more than 2,100 people in getting vaccinated and trained more than 500 people in telehealth in the last year.
Beck was one of 25 young people selected for the program and will participate in an awards summit from April 23-26.
