LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville high school student is getting a royal honor for her work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Last winter, Jacqueline Teague helped senior citizens sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Monday, Teague, a student at Sacred Heart Academy, received a Diana Award for starting Vax Connect Kentucky with one of her classmates, Amelie Beck.
Named for the late Princess Diana, the award was presented by her son, Prince Harry.
"To date, her organization has assisted over 900 people getting vaccinated," the prince said.
Teague said she was "unbelievably thankful" for the honor.
The Diana Award was created in 1999 to honor people between the ages of nine and 25 for their social or humanitarian work.
