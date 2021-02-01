LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Binging Netflix, "OMGing" and "LOLing;" it's what some girls Jacqueline Teague and Amelie Beck's age are talking and texting about at this stage in their lives.
These Sacred Heart Academy students, however, make you realize there's a lot more to high schoolers than they often get credit for.
When Teague and Beck are on the phone these days, the cousins are helping schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
"They're thinking beyond themselves," said Amy Nall, Sacred Heart's interim principal.
Teague and Beck essentially serve as tech support for senior citizens who are struggling with the sign-up process.
"We are pretty tech savvy," Teague said. "... That's mostly what we do, just guide them through the process."
The girls started by helping their grandparents sign up for vaccination appointments. Then, they realized could impact a lot of people and decided to offer a helping hand on Facebook.
The requests poured in.
"We've responded to about 240 requests for help," Beck said. "We've had over 80 people vaccinated so far."
All you have to do is text or call them at 502-479-1313 or email VaxConnectKY@gmail.com. It isn't some graded service project — or extra credit, although they deserve it. It's just two good kids doing a good thing.
"It feels really good that we're having an impact," Teague said.
"I couldn't be more proud of them," Nall added.
Teague and Beck said they plan to continue offering tech support for as long as people keep getting in touch. Again, you can reach them at 502-479-1313 or by emailing VaxConnectKY@gmail.com.
