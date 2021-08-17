LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville unveiled Tuesday a way for mothers to safely surrender their babies with no questions asked.
A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed at Jeffersonville Fire Department Station 3 on Truckers Boulevard. When a baby is placed in the climate-controlled box, an alarm goes off to alert fire crews.
A community blessing for the box was held Tuesday morning.
The baby box was paid for by Eastern Heights Baptist Church and an anonymous couple.
"We can all agree that a child that's born should never be left in a trash can or a dumpster," said Monica Kelsey, the CEO and founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. "So this box here is going to offer a last option for a mother in crisis."
It is the 77th Safe Haven Baby Box in the country.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.