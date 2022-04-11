LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana school district is mourning the loss of a high school student and a teacher.
In a Facebook post this past weekend, Salem Community Schools shared the news that Richard Trueblood died Friday, April 8.
Trueblood taught at Salem schools for about 50 years as an art teacher, also helping with the school's color guard, band and theater before he retired in 2016, the district's post read. He also served on the Salem Board of School Trustees. His wife, Bonnie Trueblood, is the band director of Salem Community Schools.
"He could always make you laugh and sometimes he could just look at you and make you laugh because he was very expressive," said Salem High School Counselor Jennifer Martin.
The district said Salem High School senior Konnar Anderson passed away on Saturday, April 9, after a seven-month battle with a rare cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma.
"Konnar was a top student in the class of 2022 and earned his academic honor diploma and will graduate with honors," the district wrote, describing Anderson as someone who loved to bake and would share his homemade treats with his teachers and classmates. He was ready to start Sullivan University as part of their culinary program. Anderson was also part of the school's marching band and loved the outdoors.
"During his treatment he would still try to go into school a day or two a week when he felt like it. He was always welcomed and they included him in everything," said Josh Anderson, Konnar's dad.
The district said it has been a tough year, after the loss of two Salem High School teachers in November 2021 when Derek Smith and Marjorie Elliott both lost their battles with cancer. In May 2021, teacher Shannon Wells passed away, and in March 2021, instructional assistant Britney Davisson lost her battle with terminal brain cancer.
Students needing additional support are being encouraged to reach out to school counselors. Therapy dogs were brought into the school on Monday and many of the students gathered in the gym for a moment of silence to remember Anderson and Trueblood.
"We’re hurting, too. The teachers are hurting, the kids are hurting," said Martin. "It’s been a very emotional last few days."
A public memorial will take place at Salem High School at 6 p.m. Friday for Anderson. Trueblood will have one in May, but final details have not yet been released.
