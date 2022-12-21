LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families of sick children got a little bit of holiday magic thanks to two local organizations and Santa himself.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana hosted its Winter Wonderland Wednesday night.
Each year, the organization gives families items like toys, clothes, home goods and self-care products.
The roughly 40 families who stay at RMHCK each got a large tote and the chance to fill it with those items.
"It just gives them a little taste of that home feeling and they'll be able to wake up Christmas morning and have their presents and still have that magic," said Madison Weiter, volunteer coordinator.
For the kids staying at the House, Santa passed out goodie bags.
Many of the families there right now are from out of town and don't have time to shop for presents in between medical treatments.
This is the 14th year for the event. UofL Health's Frazier Rehab played the role of elves, giving Santa a helping hand.
The Ronald McDonald House provides free lodging and support for families of sick children as those children heal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.