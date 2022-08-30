LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The scrubbing of the Artemis 1 rocket launch Monday was a blow to the people who packed Morehead State University's Space Science Center for a watch party.
But the good news is that when Artemis 1 does launch, the Kentucky university's Lunar IceCube Satellite will be on board.
The satellite, which was built by a team of scientists at Morehead, along with students and faculty, is about the size of a shoe box.
Once Artemis 1 reaches Earth's orbit, the Lunar IceCube will be ejected. It should then take about six months to get to the moon.
During the process and beyond, it will be controlled by a dish on Morehead's campus.
"We're providing an outlet for people's creativity and for things that a lot of students who come into this program never thought they'd be able to achieve," Morehead professor Dr. Elijah Jensen told LEX18.
NASA funded MSU's $24 million Lunar IceCube project.
The launch of Artemis One was tentatively rescheduled for Friday.
