LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some special families had an afternoon of fun and sharing memories, all to support loved ones who are going through some struggles.
The Savannah Smiles Foundation hosted its annual holiday gathering on Saturday. The party is for more than 40 children who come from families that suffer from addiction or mental health issues.
Bobby's Bikes also donated more than a dozen bikes to the kids. The donations came from those in the community who adopted a child for the holidays through the foundation's Secret Santa program.
"That is what we do," said Jennifer Arnold-Brazell, president of the foundation. "We try to just give them happy childhood memories. We go on day outings, we have a mentorship program we're just getting up and going -- just provide a lot of fun events and craft activities."
The big guy himself, Santa, even made an appearance along with Mrs. Claus.
