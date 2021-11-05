LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A scholarship is being created in honor of Louisville educator Henrietta Helm.
She became a teacher when she was just 17 years old and went on to become a principal, running the Portland Colored Evening School in the early 20th century.
A large-scale mural of Helm was put on the side of the former Republic Building on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Now, the Portland Museum — and other partners — are teaming up to raise money to help educators through the Louisville Teacher Residency Program to honor Helm's legacy.
More than $18,000 has been raised so far for the scholarship fund.
Organizers say the scholarship will help cover tuition and other fees for one or more student per academic year.
For more information about the scholarship, or to donate to the fund, click here.
