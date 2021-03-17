LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders believe reports of a plane crash in Bullitt County Wednesday afternoon were likely a false alarm.
Police received several reports this afternoon of a low-flying aircraft, with smoke and possibly an engine on fire.
The Lebanon Junction Fire Department and surrounding counties responded, shutting down one lane of I-65, searching on the ground and using an LMPD helicopter and drone.
First responders also contacted nearby airports and they reported that all of their aircraft were accounted for.
The Lebanon Junction fire chief says investigators will continue to call airports to make sure that all aircraft have landed safely.
"At this time, we are going to cease search operations until we get some other information," said Joshua Coleman, chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department.
He added that, "We will follow up with this. Since we're ceasing operations at this time, we will follow up with airports to try to get some type of definitive answer for exactly what happened, to follow that lead, to see if there was an actual aircraft to make sure it wasn't a bogus report."
First responders ended their search at about 3:30 p.m.
