LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escalator incident at the KFC Yum! Center has led to another lawsuit.
The incident happened last January. An arena spokeswoman previously confirmed that several fans were hurt after a University of Louisville women’s basketball game. Social media users reported that one escalator began moving quickly, with video showing people clustered at the bottom of the lift.
Now, a woman, her father and her daughter say they were hurt when they were thrown into other fans and onto the ground. The suit also claims arena management, its oversight board and an escalator operator failed to warn anyone of dangerous conditions ahead of time.
The first lawsuit was filed this January by a woman who claimed she was injured in the mishap. She said she suffered “temporary and permanent” injuries and spent money for “hospital, medical and other rehabilitation expenses” and will have to spend more in the future.
