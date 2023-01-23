LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second person has died days after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown last week.
According to a family member, Lloyd Curtis passed away early Monday morning. He was 77 years old.
His death comes days after his wife, 72-year-old Lillian Curtis, passed away from injuries suffered in the same incident.
The accident took place on Thursday, Jan. 19, at about 1:30 p.m. at the Denny's on Mulberry Street, just east of Interstate 65 in Elizabethtown. The sign fell from a poll onto the car with three people inside.
High winds were in effect at the time of the accident.
Lillian Curtis was in the back seat and suffered a "catastrophic" head wound, her granddaughter Amy Nichols told news outlets. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said she died of blunt force injuries.
Lloyd Curtis died early Monday morning.
The third family member, who was driving, was released after being treated for chest injuries, Graham said.
Elizabethtown Police Detective Chris Denham said intense wind gusts are believed to have contributed to toppling the sign. A crane was brought in to remove it; crews said it weighed about 1.3 tons.
According to Elizabethtown City Code, signs like the one that fell are required to be built and maintained up to the state's standards. WDRB News has requested city records regarding permits for signs at this location as well as other documents showing maintenance history. City officials have not yet responded to our request.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family to help cover costs of a memorial service for Lillian Curtis.
