LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 72-year-old woman is dead after a car with three people inside was crushed by a falling sign in the parking lot of a Denny's in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon.
Elizabethtown Police Det. Chris Denham told WDRB News it happened about 1:30 p.m. at the Denny's on Mulberry Street, which is just east of Interstate 65.
All three adults, a man and two women, were in the car. All three had to be extricated by the fire department.
Denham said one of the women was transported by EMS to a hospital in Louisville with critical injuries. He confirmed to WDRB News around 7:40 p.m. Thursday that the woman, a 72-year-old, had passed away. Her identity has not yet been released.
Denham said he believes intense wind gusts contributed to knocking the sign from its base, sending it crashing down onto the vehicle below.
Images from WDRB News viewers show the sign on top of the vehicle with first responders nearby.
A video of the Denny's sign falling can be viewed below:
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.