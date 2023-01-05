LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shortening the voting lines closing loopholes are two of the suggestions to lawmakers from Kentucky's Secretary of State ahead of the 2023 statewide elections.
Secretary Michael Adams met a Kentucky State House committee this week to review the 2022 election. He told House members that early voting works, but more voting locations need to be open.
Adams also recommends eliminating electioneering during early voting and improving the recount process.
Representatives, including Louisville Republican Jason Nemes, brought up concerns about the long lines on Election Day in Bullitt and Oldham Counties.
"What can we do to make sure that never happens again? So, I can look in the eye of the guy who lives in Pewee Valley or Crestwood and say, 'you've been heard, it won't happen again,'" Nemes questioned.
Nemes argued that the long lines can suppress the vote. Among the suggestions, Secretary Adams said an additional backstop, or someone with accountability, can review county voting plans to make sure there's an adequate number of locations.
"Come up with a formula to make sure if you have X number of voters, you have X number of locations, and just have a floor in the statute that would prevent that over consolidation. And then another option is to tie funding to opening the polls. I don't think any county should be getting funding for 11 precincts and then opening just one," Adams said.
He also added that not all counties have the same needs.
Officials with the Kentucky Board of Elections acknowledged the long lines, which was impacted by poll worker shortages and the length of the November ballot.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.