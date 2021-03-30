LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A section of the Watterson Expressway will be shut down overnight Wednesday for construction work.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, all eastbound lanes of I-264 will close the night of Wednesday, March 31, until the morning of Thursday, April 1, near the southbound Taylorsville Road exit at mile marker 16.7.
The left two lanes will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday, with the remaining eastbound lanes also closing at midnight. They are expected to reopen at approximately 4 a.m. on Thursday.
During this time, crews will install new sign trusses that will span the eastbound lanes of the interstate.
Drivers will be detoured at Taylorsville Road South (Exit 17A), during the closure. Motorists can then turn left on Breckenridge Lane (KY 1932) and reconnect to I-264 East.
The timing of this construction work may be adjusted based on weather conditions.
