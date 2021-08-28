SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) - It is the end of era for a southern Indiana art show that has been showcasing pieces for the last three decades.
It is the final weekend of Art in Speed Park, a popular Southern Indiana art show that has been drawing crowds for 31 years.
More than 100 artists showcase what they have to offer – everything from wind chimes to pottery, painting, and woodworking.
“It is bittersweet because it is the last show after 31 years that more than anything there is just a sense of immense pride,” said show organizer Kim Johnson.
A concrete company across the street that owns the park is ending operations, so organizers know now is the time to end the often-colorful art chapter.
It’s an event that started with just over a dozen vendors.
“It's been so important as to go out on a high and when the show is at its peak and I think everyone respects that,” said Johnson.
Many of the artists will still be going to other shows across the eastern United States, but for Dolores Wells and her husband Bob — this was one of her favorites. A small town with loyal customers she saw every year.
“I’ve been crying all day. It’s hard,” Dolores Wells said. “We've been dreading it this long - we hate it to happen.”
For the rest of the weekend, the Wells will be under their tent showing off what they have worked so hard for to show attendees.
“All our friends are craftsman everywhere and it's killing us because there is a lot we won't see again” said Wells. “I hate for it to end and we're going to miss everybody.”
Art in Speed Park continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
