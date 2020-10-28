LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is on the campaign trail after getting Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
McConnell rallied a small, socially-distanced group of supporters at a private farm in Oldham County. His Democratic opponent, Amy McGrath, has attacked McConnell for pushing Barrett through and adjourning the Senate without a deal on a new COVID-19 relief package.
McConnell said Democrats rejected his $500 billion proposal and, instead, want a more expensive package.
"It includes tax cuts for rich people in New York and California, free health care for illegal immigrants, and — oh by the way — it has more money in it for Puerto Rico than for Kentucky," McConnell said. "That's not what we need now. What we need is a narrowly-crafted bill dealing with the problem."
McConnell said it may be easier to get a relief bill passed after the election.
