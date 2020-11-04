LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell took a victory lap Wednesday morning, holding a news conference less than 24 hours after winning re-election.
McConnell's vote total overwhelmed Democratic challenger Amy McGrath's by 20 points, although his ranking in the Senate remains unclear, as close races continue to be tabulated.
"I don't know whether I'm going to be the majority leader or the minority leader," he said. "As I've told you, I've been both. The majority is better. But we are awaiting the judgment of the American people."
It's also unclear whether President Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden won the presidency. McConnell declined to criticize President Trump for prematurely declaring victory and threatening to go to court.
"The courts will decide disputes. That's the way we do it in this country." he said. "Having close, disputed elections is not unusual -- it happens all the time. So I don't think the president should be criticized for suggesting he may have some lawyers because the other guys are certainly going to do that. In a close election, you can anticipate in some of these states you're going to end up in court. It's the American way."
But he also added that, "claiming you win the election is different from finishing the counting."
McConnell said that he hopes to know the results of several races that could determine which party holds control of the Senate by the end of the day.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.