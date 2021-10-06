LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A loaded gun was found in a Seneca High School student's backpack Wednesday after Louisville Metro Police came to the school as part of a carjacking investigation.
LMPD said a woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Sept. 29 in the Wendy's parking lot on Outer Loop near New Cut Road. On Wednesday, the LMPD Robbery Unit arrested two "juvenile males" in connection with the carjacking at Seneca, and one of them — a student, the school said — was carrying a backpack with a loaded gun inside. The gun was reported stolen.
In a letter sent to families, Principal Michael Guy said buses were delayed leaving campus for dismissal due to the police arriving to the school.
"The student in possession of the weapon was addressed in accordance with our polices and procedures," Guy said in the letter.
According to Guy, the weapon was never used in a threatening manner and there wasn't a direct threat made to the school. His full letter to parents can be read below"