LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of seven hikers, including five children, were rescued Saturday morning after getting lost in Red River Gorge.
A 911 call regarding the lost hikers went out around 10 a.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post from Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team, which dispatched a small team to locate the group.
The rescue team used coordinates obtained from a cell phone and located the two adults and five children "approximately 2.5 miles from their vehicle" in the northern portion of Red River Gorge, according to Wolfe County Search & Rescue's Facebook post.
"This area has a lot of blowdown, making navigating difficult," Wolfe County Search & Rescue said in its Facebook post.
The group of hikers were prepared to spend the night in the backcountry if necessary, officials said.
The Wolfe County Search & Rescue team wore masks and followed COVID-19 protocols while assisting the lost hikers, according to the Facebook post.
Red River Gorge reopened to visitors Friday, May 22, according to a Facebook post from U.S. Forest Service-Daniel Boone National Forest, which outlined health guidelines visitors should follow while enjoying outdoor recreational areas.
