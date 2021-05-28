LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday was signing day at PRP High School — not for athletes, but for welding students.
The graduates were signing on with WireCrafters, a Louisville-based manufacturer of wire partitions.
The company has been working with Jefferson County Public Schools for two years on this co-op, part of the Academies of Louisville's Manufacturing, Engineering and Design program.
Welding employees are in high demand, and these graduates are walking away with full-time jobs.
"It means that even though there have been some issues where, before, like my parents, like, 'Oh, is this the thing you really want to do? What about college all this stuff?'" senior Jayson Carter said. "It shows, even though there was that, I know this is the correct decision."
Chad Anglin, the operations manager at WireCrafters, agrees that it was the right decision.
"At WireCrafters, they'll learn more than just welding," he said. "They'll learn how to read blueprints, how to read takeoffs. They'll learn how to fit their components together."
WireCrafters said the new grads will get on-the-job training and will be paid $19 an hour.
