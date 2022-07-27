LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shawn Mendes announced Wednesday he canceled the remaining stops on his "Wonder World Tour" to take a mental health break, including an Aug. 12 show at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville.
In a social media post July 8, Mendes announced he would postpone the ensuing three weeks of shows, saying the "toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me ..."
Then he posted another statement Wednesday, canceling all remaining dates.
July 27, 2022
"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," Mendes wrote. "After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."
For those with tickets to the Louisville show, the KFC Yum! Center said all Tickermaster purchases will be automatically refunded and all other sales must be returned to the original point of purchase for a refund.
Mendes last performed at the KFC Yum! Center in 2019 for "Shawn Mendes: The Tour."
