LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Academy at Shawnee students are using new technology to soar.
The school just got a new FAA-approved Red Bird Flight Simulator.
It provides students in the Aviation, Interactive Media Arts and Manufacturing Academy real-world experience in an authentic cockpit.
Students can practice flying and landing an airplane.
Until now, the only flight simulation the students could experience was on a tabletop model.
"For me to actually have an experience and not have to go to the airport, because I'm not comfortable yet, it helps me a lot," said Jalelia Wydman, a student at Shawnee. "And I really appreciate Ms. Rice and everybody who contributed to this, because this is best thing to happen to me in aviation."
Shawnee High School will be the only school in Kentucky to have a flight simulator of this caliber on its campus.
