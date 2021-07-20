LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelby County was awarded $1.8 million to improve its wastewater system.
According to a news release, Shelby County is the first recipient of funding from the Better Kentucky Plan's $250 million Cleaner Water Program. The program intends to provide clean drinking water while improving water and sewer systems in Kentucky.
With the funding, the Shelbyville Municipal Water and Sewer Commission will construct a new 36-inch gravity sewer main to the Shelbyville Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The new sewer main replaces two sewage pumping stations that can be prone to sanitary sewer overflows, according to a news release.
"Eliminating the underperforming pump stations in Shelbyville's industrial park are with a new sewer main will ensure that citizens and businesses have reliable and operational water systems for years to come," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
The allocation of funds for the project was unanimously agreed to by the Shelby County Water Management Council.
