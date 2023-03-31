LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelby County is getting millions of dollars in state funding to support its new water and sewer systems — improvements that are critical for the rapidly growing community.
The West Shelby Water District was given the grant to replace one of its pumps. But that project is just one of many marking big investments the state is making into Shelby County.
A field off Highway 55 in Shelbyville will be home to the new pump, replacing the decades-old pump down the road that's on its last leg.
"It kept him up at night, I'm sure, just wondering if, at any time, he was going to be called at two o'clock in the morning having to make a repair again, which was done several times," said Lisa Didier, West Shelby Water District office manager.
Didier was thrilled to accept $650,000 from the state's Clean Water program to fund a replacement pump.
"It was going to have to be replaced, and this actually affords us the opportunity to do it without having to give a rate increase for our customers," she said. "So it helps the entire community of Simpsonville."
In all, five Shelby County water projects received funding, totaling near $3 million of the state's American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.
- North Shelby Water Company will use $650,000 to replace 1,175 water meters;
- U.S. 60 Water District will use $650,000 to improve the Waddy water system;
- West Shelby Water District will use $650,000 to replace a pump station;
- The City of Simpsonville will use $500,000 to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant; and
- Shelbyville Municipal Water & Sewer Commission will use $469,693 to install sewer mains.
"We are the fourth-fastest growing county in the commonwealth," Judge Executive Dan Ison said. "And water and sewers are critical to this growth."
In Simpsonville alone, West Shelby Water said about 500 customers have been added in the last couple of years. With big housing projects underway in the area, the number of customers is expected to keep growing.
"So to have this funding that comes in and lets us expand water to ensure everybody in Shelby County has water, to the businesses that need the sewage plants, this helps us grow and this helps us with that balance of being an agricultural business community," said Ison.
It's a community that's grateful for the investment.
"(It's) much needed, we'll all benefit from it," said Didier.
