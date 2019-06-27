LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelby County students will get nearly two weeks added to their summer break.
Because of construction delays on the new Marnel C. Moorman School for kindergarten through eighth-graders, the district said it's delaying the start of school until Sept. 3. According to the district's official website, the decision was announced at a June 20 board meeting.
Superintendent James Neihof said overwhelming amounts of rain have put the project behind schedule.
To make up for the late start, the district is getting rid of its weeklong fall break, and spring break has been shortened from two weeks to one.
