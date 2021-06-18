LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trying to fill vacant jobs before the start of the school year, Shelby County Public Schools is trying to entice part-time workers with full-time benefits.
The district is in need of bus drivers, monitors, substitutes, custodians and nutrition workers.
"We've got some positions to fill," said Troy Hood, who is in charge of hiring custodians. He's working to fill about a dozen positions within six weeks.
"I go to my current employees and ask them, if you know someone looking for a job, who has a good attitude, has good work ethic, and who just cares, those are the three things I really look at," he said.
Hood said the district recently parted ways with a hiring agency that staffed custodians and is now trying to bring in their own people.
"We're looking to bring aboard 8-hour employees and 4-hour employees," he said. "We have 4-hour positions that are 20 hours a week, four hours a day, that cover and carry full-time benefits."
Those benefits are open to several positions across the district, including bus drivers and nutrition workers.
"We just don't have that application pool," said Cindy Murphy, who is trying to hire smiling faces for school lunchrooms. "Being able to be a 'lunch lady' is a very rewarding career. If you can cook at home, you can cook at school."
The district is also looking for lunchroom monitors.
"There's not a lot of difficulty in that position, you're wiping off tables; you might be opening ketchup (for kids)," said Murphy. "That is good, even for someone who may (be) retired, and they just want something to do for a couple of hours."
Hood said the district is willing to give people chances, and is confident that positions will be filled before school starts in mid-August.
"We've had people come in, who have had some issues in their past history, and based on certain criteria, we try to give people opportunities to come back in and get jobs," he said.
Applicants can apply online by clicking here or by visiting the administration building at 1155 Main Street in Shelbyville.
