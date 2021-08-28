LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Throughout the summer, Logan Boyd and his parents have set up shop under a red tent every Saturday at the Shepherdsville Farmer's Market.
Logan is 8 years old and operates Boyd's Bytes with his parents at his side. He sells soft plastic fishing lures for $5 per bag.
When not at the farmer's market, he's also set up shop in front of their home.
"It fills my heart that he's actually doing it and he makes quite a bit of the decisions," William, his father, said.
The business began on Facebook and the page already has 267 members. Logan picks what lure they're going to make then decides what color to use. He also helps massage the scents into the lures after putting them in the bag.
Customers post their catches on Facebook page while some customers have been from California, Texas and Florida. The business has given Logan the opportunity to grow and develop different skills.
"It has opened him up to speak to people with his autism," William said. "And it's been also helping him with his speech."
