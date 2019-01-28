SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several-hundred acres of undeveloped land may soon get a new owner, and some Shepherdsville residents are not happy.
City Hall was full Monday night as the council voted 3-3 to annex 400 acres into the city. Mayor Curtis Hockenbury was the deciding seventh vote, deciding to approve the annexation.
The land along Chapeze Lane and plot along I-65 is privately owned and had to be annexed to be put up for sale, possibly developed into an industrial area.
An upset crowd held signs and jeered after the vote, which said the city’s decision is not in the best interest of those living in the rural area. Legally, the proposed annexed land needs to border city property, something residents said it didn’t.
“It’s not even supposed to be annexed," Shepherdsville resident Cindy Scott said. "It’s not legal what they are doing right now."
Attorneys for the current land owners are pleased with the decision.
“It’s the first step of many that would have to be taken before any ground would be broken, and there is so much that would need to be done,” said Eric Farris, the landowner’s attorney.
Neighbors are concerned Chapeze Lane is too narrow for semi-trucks and school buses.
Nearly 400 homes are part of the Southeast Bullitt Community and are vowing to not give up even though a decision has been made.
“No, no, it’s not over at all," Scott said. "We’re still going to fight. We’re still going to see what we can do."
The property will now go up for sale and could be re-zoned depending who is interested in buying it.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.