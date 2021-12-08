LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville father has been arrested months after police say he killed his 2-month-old son.
Thomas Embry, 22, is charged with murder and first-degree criminal abuse.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to Norton Children's Hospital on May 14, after someone reported that an infant had been brought in who was "unresponsive." Police say the infant died soon after that.
Initial medical tests determined that the 2-month-old had suffered a "significant brain hemorrhage," according to court documents. Police say an autopsy conducted the next day seemed to bolster these findings.
According to an arrest warrant, LMPD officers questioned the boy's father. Police say Embry admitted that he was the only person with the child, when he was injured, but police said Emrby's "initial story given to police about how the injury occurred does not match the physical and scientific findings."
Police also say Embry has an "extensive" history of domestic violence.
The case took a turn on Monday when the medical examiner determined the the cause of death to be "an inflicted closed head injury." At that point, police say the death was classified as a homicide.
A warrant was issued for Embry's arrest and he was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.