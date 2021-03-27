LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville retreat that helps military families is preparing for an open house next weekend.
Active Heroes Retreat aims to help US military service members, veterans, and their families through physical, educational and emotional programs.
The nonprofit hopes to help them get away from the toll of serving in the armed forces.
"For my fellow combat veterans, I can tell you, if you get the chance to come out here and spend 2, 4 hours or a weekend — you'll find that you can let that all disappear. It's an amazing feeling," Don Barbiea, an Air Force veteran and Active Heroes board member, said.
The Active Heroes Retreat Center, located at 1022 Ridgeview Drive in Shepherdsville, is free.
The center is hosting an open house on Saturday, April 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more, click here.
