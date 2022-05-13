LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton bridge will be closed this weekend.
Drivers coming from New Albany to Louisville won't be able to cross the bridge starting at 10 p.m. Friday, May 13. The lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, May 16.
Crews will use the weekend to pour new concrete for the lower deck. Detours will be marked to alternate routes on Interstate 265 and Interstate-65.
During the eastbound Interstate 64 closure, the eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 eastbound to Interstate 264 eastbound ramp.
Drivers not using I-265 will be required to exit onto West 5th Street in Indiana and use surface streets to get on to I-64 westbound, allowing them to use the alternate route.
Traffic signs and electronic message boards will be posted in the project area to let drivers know about the closure and detour.
Contractors for the Sherman Minton Renewal Project are allowed three full weekend closures of the bridge per year in each direction.
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old Bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (I-64 and state Road 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville and and New Albany, Indiana.
The project is expected to take three construction seasons. The plan ensures that at least one direction of traffic remains open in each direction during 95% of the project.
To find out more and sign up for project updates, go to www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com.
