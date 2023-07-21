Chris Fulkerson and 17 of her closest girlfriends got together on Friday, July 21, 2023, for a Barbie-themed party in Louisville before heading to see the new "Barbie" movie on the big screen. (WDRB photo)
What makes the movie so important to them is the message Barbie brings: Friendship and endless possibilities.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When they were young girls, a Barbie doll cost about $3. Now, they're seeing her come to life on the big screen.
A group of Louisville women, decked out in their finest pink outfits, went to see the new "Barbie" movie in style Friday night.
What makes the movie so important to them is the message Barbie brings: Friendship and endless possibilities.
Chris Fulkerson is a Barbie girl, who grew up in a Barbie world. In fact, she and Barbie were both born in 1959.
"Barbie is positive. She's nothing but positive," said Fulkerson. "And that's what I love."
Then, a Barbie doll cost less than $5. Nowadays, she costs as much as $25. But Barbie's biggest fan has nearly every iconic doll you could own.
"Each decade I have a Barbie party, and I wore this for my 50th and I'm so happy I could fit into it again," Fulkerson laughed while showing off her outfit.
The now 63-year-old fashionista invited her girlfriends for a Barbie house party in anticipation of the big movie, which is nostalgic for many girls who had the doll growing up.
"As a young girl, we all played with Barbies," said Carmen Evans. "Whatever Barbie you had, whatever year you had, whatever era you had, and you always had fun."
The group bought their tickets nearly a month ago and made plans to go together.
IMAGES | Group of Louisville women party like Barbie in celebration of new movie
"We have a whole Barbie girls thread. We've been talking every day about how excited we were on what outfits we were going to wear," Fulkerson said. "I've talked to people who have watched the movie and they love it. He even said take your tissues. I don't know if I'm gonna cry or not. I wasn't expecting tears, I just thought I'd laugh and smile through the whole thing."
All 18 of them, of all ages, and their dog, dressed up in pink and drank prosecco in the hour leading up to their showing of the "Barbie" movie.
"I feel so lucky," said Amy Hulbert. "Because everything is done up really big, huge, all the time and Barbie would be no exception."
Toasting to a timeless Barbie and a lifetime of friendship.
"Barbies have every possible career there is, and I do think we need to ask women to cheer each other on more and be more supportive and Barbie has just always represented that," Fulkerson said.
The "Barbie" movie premiered Thursday night. According to The Associated Press, the movie grossed $22.5 million in Thursday showings, the best mark of the year.
To look for tickets at a theater near you, click here.